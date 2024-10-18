Norway announces more than $270 million in aid for Ukraine's energy sector

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway has increased its total support for Ukraine’s energy sector to 3 billion kroner (around $274.2 million) as part of its broader aid plan, according to the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This includes 1.5 billion kroner ($117 million) newly allocated for preparing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for winter.

"We are working to provide more support in the energy sector and look forward to bringing more good news to our Ukrainian friends during the autumn and winter," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

Of the remaining amount, 1.1 billion kroner ($86 million) will be used for energy equipment purchases via the UN Development Program, 500 million kroner ($39 million) will go to the World Bank's Budget Support Facility, and 740 million kroner ($58 million) is designated for humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians prepare for the winter.

This energy aid comes days after Norway’s government announced an allocation of up to 967 million kroner (around $87.5 million) to enhance its defense industry, with a focus on supporting Ukraine.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.