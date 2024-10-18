Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Norway, Energy, Energy infrastructure, Ukraine
Norway announces more than $270 million in aid for Ukraine's energy sector

by Sonya Bandouil October 18, 2024 5:22 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine on August 24, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Norway has increased its total support for Ukraine’s energy sector to 3 billion kroner (around $274.2 million) as part of its broader aid plan, according to the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This includes 1.5 billion kroner ($117 million) newly allocated for preparing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for winter.

"We are working to provide more support in the energy sector and look forward to bringing more good news to our Ukrainian friends during the autumn and winter," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

Of the remaining amount, 1.1 billion kroner ($86 million) will be used for energy equipment purchases via the UN Development Program, 500 million kroner ($39 million) will go to the World Bank's Budget Support Facility, and 740 million kroner ($58 million) is designated for humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians prepare for the winter.

This energy aid comes days after Norway’s government announced an allocation of up to 967 million kroner (around $87.5 million) to enhance its defense industry, with a focus on supporting Ukraine.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
