Norway allocates more than $87 million to increase weapons production for Ukraine

Norway’s government will allocate up to 967 million kroner (around $87.5 million) to enhance its defense industry, with a focus on supporting Ukraine amidst Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense said that the funds will support four new projects to boost production of crucial components, including rocket engines and explosives, needed for manufacturing air defense missiles and munitions essential for Ukraine's defense.

Bjorn Arild Gram, Norway’s Defense Minister, stated that the initiative is part of a broader plan to boost Norway’s defense industrial capabilities.

Also, the country will provide support to small and medium-sized Norwegian companies working on technologies essential for the Ukrainian armed forces.

“There is now a large and critical need for defense equipment both in Ukraine and among allies,” Gram noted.

Additionally, Norway announced $9.5 million to continue evacuating severely wounded Ukrainians for treatment in Europe.

Recently, Zelensky said he was grateful to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and all political parties in the Norwegian Parliament.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.