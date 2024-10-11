Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Norway, defense industry, European allies, Military aid
Edit post

Norway allocates more than $87 million to increase weapons production for Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil October 11, 2024 7:03 AM 1 min read
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 24, 2023. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway’s government will allocate up to 967 million kroner (around $87.5 million) to enhance its defense industry, with a focus on supporting Ukraine amidst Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense said that the funds will support four new projects to boost production of crucial components, including rocket engines and explosives, needed for manufacturing air defense missiles and munitions essential for Ukraine's defense.

Bjorn Arild Gram, Norway’s Defense Minister, stated that the initiative is part of a broader plan to boost Norway’s defense industrial capabilities.

Also, the country will provide support to small and medium-sized Norwegian companies working on technologies essential for the Ukrainian armed forces.

“There is now a large and critical need for defense equipment both in Ukraine and among allies,” Gram noted.

Additionally, Norway announced $9.5 million to continue evacuating severely wounded Ukrainians for treatment in Europe.

Recently, Zelensky said he was grateful to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and all political parties in the Norwegian Parliament.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.

Ukraine, Croatia sign bilateral agreement, vow to bolster defense cooperation
The agreement covered cooperation between defense industries and Croatian assistance in demining, as well as a strong condemnation of Russia’s war, calling it “unprovoked, unjustified and illegal.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:48 AM

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.
3:26 PM

EBRD, IFC to provide $435 million to new Ukrainian telecom company.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided $435 million long-term debt for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, a recently merged Ukrainian telecom company, to improve telecoms service quality, the EBRD said on Oct. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.