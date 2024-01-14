North Korean foreign minister to visit Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia on Jan. 15-17, Chinese news agency CGTN reported, citing North Korea's state media.

According to the report, she was invited by her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The purpose of the visit wasn't announced but it may be related to the weapon supply cooperation between Moscow and North Korea.

Russia used North Korean missiles during one of its most recent mass strikes against Ukrainian cities, General Prosecutor Andrii Kostin said on Jan. 11. On the same day, Washington sanctioned three Russian companies and one individual involved in providing and testing ballistic missiles from North Korea.

In October, the White House reported that Pyongyang supplied 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to Russia.



South Korea's intelligence apparatus estimated that North Korea already provided more than a million artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine.