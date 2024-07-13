Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, NATO, Russia, War, Ukraine
Edit post

North Korea threatens NATO with 'tougher strategic counteraction' over summit declaration

by Kateryna Denisova July 13, 2024 1:59 PM 2 min read
A North Korean flag flies above North Korea's Gijungdong village, from the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Seong Joon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

North Korea's Foreign Ministry denounced the NATO summit declaration, threatening to deter a "threat" with "tougher strategic counteraction," the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on July 13, citing a ministry's spokesperson.

The document, concluded after the three-day NATO summit, condemned North Korea and Iran for fueling Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine by providing Moscow with military aid.

With Russia's military stocks running low and domestic production capacity simultaneously hampered by Western sanctions, North Korea has been shaping up to be Russia's leading weapons supplier. Moscow has reportedly received extensive military packages from Pyongyang, including around 5 million artillery shells.

"Any transfer of ballistic missiles and related technology by Iran to Russia would represent a substantial escalation," the declaration read.

Pyongyang rejected the document, calling it "illegal" and claiming that the "U.S. and NATO pose the most serious threat to global peace and security." Further criticism of Washington in the document largely echoes Russian propaganda narratives.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will never overlook or avoid the looming grave threat but thoroughly deter the aggression and war threat with stronger level of strategic counteraction," the statement claimed.

North Korea has fired its missiles toward the sea off its eastern coast multiple times, seen by South Korea as a provocation.

A joint declaration of NATO members also mentioned that China is a threat to the interests and security of the alliance and is a "decisive enabler" of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing rejected the notion, characterizing NATO's accusation as being "provocative."

The White House said that a recently signed partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang, pledging to provide each other aid if either is attacked, should worry not only the U.S. but also China as it threatens to undermine the stability of the Korean peninsula.

Zelensky calls NATO summit ‘success,’ but experts warn of green light for Russian aggression
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This year’s NATO summit ended better than last year’s, but with no firm invitation to enter the alliance and Ukraine’s needs on the battlefield mounting, some observers believe the lack of commitment gives Russia the green light to carry on with its war. While
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
3:19 PM
Video

Children's theater goes underground in Kharkiv

In the heart of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth performs in bomb shelters under constant threats of Russian attacks. The Kyiv Independent visited one of the theater's performances in late June to meet the dedicated actors and their no less dedicated audience.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:46 AM

Poland considers downing Russian missiles over Ukraine, FM says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the problem for Warsaw is that once downed, the debris could pose a threat to Poles and the country's property. "At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," he added.
6:52 PM

Ukraine's GDP grew by more than 4% in 6 months.

"Due to the high adaptability to difficult conditions and experience in responding to such challenges, the Ukrainian economy continued to grow" in June, said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.