North Korea denies selling weapons or ammunition to Russia

North Korea said it never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and is not planning to do so in the future, while accusing the U.S. of spreading rumors of arms dealings between North Korea and Russia, according to a statement published by Korean state media service KCNA on Sept. 21 that cites an unnamed North Korean official. U.S. officials earlier said Russia was in the process of purchasing millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for its war in Ukraine.