News Feed, Georgia, Nordic countries, Baltics, Georgian Dream, European Union
Nordic, Baltic countries voice concerns about elections in Georgia, call for investigations

by Sonya Bandouil December 30, 2024 3:04 AM 2 min read
Georgian and EU flags are seen during a protest on Dec. 8, 2024 over the results of October's parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)
The Nordic Baltic Eight countries have urged Georgia to investigate and consider holding new elections following disputed parliamentary elections in October and the inauguration of the new president, according to their statement published on Dec. 29.

The countries include Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

Georgian anti-Western politician Mikheil Kavelashvili, an ally of the ruling Georgian Dream party, was inaugurated as the country's sixth president on Dec. 29 in a move seen as illegitimate by the opposition.

The eight countries expressed concerns over reported irregularities during the elections, violence against peaceful demonstrators, and threats to Georgia’s fifth and previous President Salome Zourabishvili, who disputes the legitimacy of the election results.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze emphasized the need to restore public confidence in Georgia's democratic institutions and called for implementing OSCE electoral recommendations as a step toward resolving the crisis.

“As long-standing friends of Georgia, and supporters of the European aspirations of the Georgian people, we are alarmed by the country’s path toward deeper polarisation and crisis,” the statement said.

“Georgia urgently needs a way out of the crisis, and to restore public trust in its democratic institutions.”

The statement condemned the use of intimidation and urged the Georgian authorities to take immediate action.

Protests in Georgia, explained
For the fifth day in a row, Georgians are holding massive protests against their government in the country’s capital, Tbilisi. The brewing dissatisfaction was ignited by the country’s democratic backsliding under the leadership of the pro-Russian, increasingly illiberal government. The final straw…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Sonya Bandouil
