Poland faces 'unprecedented' Russian interference ahead of presidential election, minister says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 6, 2025 2:17 PM 2 min read
Krzysztof Gawkowski, Polish Minister of Digital Affairs, during the Warsaw Security Forum 2024, in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 02, 2024. (Foto Olimpik / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is attempting an "unprecedented" interference campaign in Poland's presidential election, Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said on May 6, Reuters reported.

Poland will hold presidential elections on May 18, with a potential runoff on June 1, as the country faces key debates over social policy, migration, and national security that could shape its political trajectory.

Speaking at a defense conference, Gawkowski said Russia is spreading disinformation and launching hybrid attacks on Polish critical infrastructure to paralyze normal state functions.

He said the attacks target water utilities, combined heat and power plants, power supply facilities, and public administration. The Russian cyber threat level in Poland has more than doubled compared to 2024.

"Today in Poland, during every minute of my speech, a dozen such incidents targeting critical infrastructure were recorded," Gawkowski said.

Poland has emerged as one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying military, humanitarian, and economic assistance.

Moscow has also interfered in Romania's 2024 presidential election through cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and funding for far-right candidate Calin Georgescu.

The Polish election features candidates across the political spectrum, including Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and Poland 2050 leader Szymon Holownia.

Some candidates have expressed views or associations perceived as pro-Russian.

Far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen, while not explicitly pro-Russian, has ties to nationalist circles skeptical of Poland's pro-Western stance. Karol Nawrocki, backed by the ruling Law and Justice party, has faced criticism for statements perceived as sympathetic to Russia.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

