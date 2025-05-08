General Staff: Russia has lost 961,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 961,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 8.

The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,782 tanks, 22,429 armored fighting vehicles, 47,604 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,552 artillery systems, 1,379 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,156 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,407 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.