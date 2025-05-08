Become a member
Thursday, May 8
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 961,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 961,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire the D-30 artillery in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 6, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 961,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 8.

The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,782 tanks, 22,429 armored fighting vehicles, 47,604 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,552 artillery systems, 1,379 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,156 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,407 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

