European Commission prepares 17th sanctions package against Russia, Reuters reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 7, 2025 1:04 AM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission is preparing a new set of Russia sanctions, EU diplomats said on May 6.

The commission proposed adding more individuals and over 100 vessels associated with Russia's shadow fleet to the sanctions list, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The proposed package will be the 17th set of sanctions adopted by the EU since 2022.

The sanctions are coming sooner than expected, sources said, noting that the proposal is "simple." The last sanctions package was adopted on Feb. 24, 2025 – marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

EU member states are expected to agree on the sanctions proposal quickly, with initial discussions expected to take place on May 7.

Sources said that the proposed sanctions will include more stringent export controls, specifically targeting advanced technologies and goods that can be used by Russia's military.

Additionally, vessels in Russia's shadow fleet – a network of ships that Moscow allegedly uses to circumvent Western sanctions, export oil and gas, and buy military supplies – will also be targeted.

More than 50 individuals and entities are expected to be sanctioned, including five in China. The new measures will also target 31 companies accused of aiding Russia’s military or helping it evade sanctions, with 13 of those based outside Russia.

The goal of the sanctions proposal is the demonstrate that the European Union can "still agree on something against Russia," one of the sources said, referencing Hungary's repeated veto threats on Russia sanctions.

European officials have also said that they want to coordinate the timing of the sanctions package with the United States, which is also currently preparing new sanctions against Russia.

While U.S. legislators, including top Republicans, have prepared sanctions against Russia and massive tariffs on countries supporting Moscow, it is still unclear if President Donald Trump is prepared to support them.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

