EU eyes new sanctions over Russian hybrid threats, chemical weapons use in Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova May 7, 2025 11:50 PM 2 min read
EU member state flags in front of the Konrad Adenauer building of the European Parliament in Luxembourg, on Friday, June 21, 2024. Ukraine and Moldova began EU accession talks in Luxembourg on June 25. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission has proposed adding 15 new individuals and entities to its sanctions framework targeting Russian hybrid threats and suspects linked to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, EU sources told Reuters on May 7.

In November 2024, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) reported evidence of tear gas use along the front line in Ukraine, though it did not assign responsibility. Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the use of riot-control agents like tear gas as a method of warfare is banned. Both the United States and Ukraine have accused Russia of breaching the treaty, claims that the Kremlin denies.

EU ambassadors began talks this week on a 17th sanctions package targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex, Moscow’s shadow shipping fleet, and related support networks. Two other sanction proposals are also under discussion—one targeting individuals suspected of human rights violations and another focused on hybrid threats.

As part of the new sanctions round, EU member states are expected to agree to blacklist approximately 140 ships—mostly tankers—and around 70 individuals and entities. A third package under review would add another 25 individuals and entities, mostly for alleged rights violations.

Sources say the EU is also expected to list Surgutneftegaz, a major Russian oil producer already sanctioned by the United States in January during its broader crackdown on Russia’s energy sector.

While the European External Action Service (EEAS) initiates new listings, sector-wide measures remain under the Commission’s authority.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian drone strikes hit two Russian defense plants, grounding flights in Moscow, security service says
Key developments on May 7: * Ukrainian drone strikes hit two Russian defense plants, grounding flights in Moscow, security service says * Kellogg says Ukraine proposed 30-km demilitarized buffer zone, admits Putin main obstacle to ceasefire * Two volunteers die in Ukraine mine-clearing incident, including British aid worker Chris Garrett * Ukrainian drones reportedly
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
German Chancellor Merz plans visit to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the trip is currently being coordinated and emphasized that the European Union must do “everything possible” to help secure a lasting cessation of hostilities beyond the upcoming weekend.
How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York discusses with Jonathan Brunstedt, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University, how Russian President Vladimir Putin has weaponized the Soviet myths about World War II to help him justify Russia’s war against Ukraine.
