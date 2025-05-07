EU eyes new sanctions over Russian hybrid threats, chemical weapons use in Ukraine, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission has proposed adding 15 new individuals and entities to its sanctions framework targeting Russian hybrid threats and suspects linked to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, EU sources told Reuters on May 7.

In November 2024, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) reported evidence of tear gas use along the front line in Ukraine, though it did not assign responsibility. Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the use of riot-control agents like tear gas as a method of warfare is banned. Both the United States and Ukraine have accused Russia of breaching the treaty, claims that the Kremlin denies.

EU ambassadors began talks this week on a 17th sanctions package targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex, Moscow’s shadow shipping fleet, and related support networks. Two other sanction proposals are also under discussion—one targeting individuals suspected of human rights violations and another focused on hybrid threats.

As part of the new sanctions round, EU member states are expected to agree to blacklist approximately 140 ships—mostly tankers—and around 70 individuals and entities. A third package under review would add another 25 individuals and entities, mostly for alleged rights violations.

Sources say the EU is also expected to list Surgutneftegaz, a major Russian oil producer already sanctioned by the United States in January during its broader crackdown on Russia’s energy sector.

While the European External Action Service (EEAS) initiates new listings, sector-wide measures remain under the Commission’s authority.