Czech Republic ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16, L-39 aircraft, Czech PM says

The Czech Republic is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters and L-39 training aircraft in cooperation with its partners from "the coalition of the willing," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on May 5 during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The day prior, Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the Czech Republic for an official visit. One of the goals of the Ukrainian president's visit was to discuss further cooperation with Prague on artillery supplies and assistance with the Ukrainian fleet of F-16s.

"We are ready to deepen our contribution to the training of the Ukrainian military. We have agreed that together with our partners from the 'coalition of the willing' we will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and L-39s," Fiala said.

During the press conference, Fiala said that Ukrainian pilots will be trained at bases in the Czech Republic. The Czech prime minister added that Ukrainian pilots are already training on Czech models supplied to Ukraine. He did not specify which aircraft models he was talking about.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine is working with the Czech Republic to launch a Ukrainian-Czech school to train pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

"Obviously, as of now, for security reasons, we cannot open such a base in Ukraine, and Russian strikes continue every day. Therefore, we are working with partners so that such schools can open outside of Ukraine, and this will happen," Zelensky said.

In 2023, Ukraine and its allies created an aviation coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 combat aircraft.

The first batch of F-16s was delivered to Ukraine by the Netherlands, which was announced in October 2024. Denmark sent the second batch of aircraft, which arrived in Ukraine in December 2024.

Four countries — the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway — agreed to provide F-16s to Kyiv.