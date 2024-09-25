The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

No Zelensky-Trump meeting scheduled in US this week, AP reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 25, 2024 9:06 AM 2 min read
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media in the spin room following the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

No meetings have been scheduled between former U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky this week, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Sept. 25, citing an unnamed official on Trump’s campaign.

As Zelensky's visit to the U.S. continues, he is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden to present a victory plan at the White House on Sept. 26.

It was also reported that he planned to discuss it with presidential candidates Trump and Kamala Harris.

Last week, Ukraine's president said that he would most likely meet with Trump on Sept. 26-27, without providing further details.

"The main thing is to have time. I will not look into the future, but I think it will be important for both of us," Zelensky told journalists.

But according to the official cited by AP, no meeting has yet been scheduled between Trump and Zelensky.

Kyiv has not commented on AP's reports.

Trump's possible return to the White House is causing concern in Ukraine. The pro-Trump wing of the Republican Party blocked the U.S. aid bill in Congress for months earlier this year, which proved detrimental to the situation on the Ukrainian battlefields and contributed to the loss of a key city of Avdiivka.

Statements and rumors coming from Trump's inner circle also suggest he might seek to pressure Ukraine to cede territory or give up its NATO aspirations to achieve a quicker resolution of the war.

The former president has repeatedly said he would end the war within "24 hours if reelected" and evaded a question about whether he wants Ukraine to win during a recent debate with Harris.

In his recent remarks, Trump criticized America's involvement in the war in Ukraine, saying the country is "stuck" and will only be able to "get out" if he wins the election.

Zelensky and Trump held the first in five years call in July. According to Ukraine's president, Trump told him he is "very supportive," and would do "everything to strengthen Ukraine" if elected president.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
