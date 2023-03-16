Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Zelensky: Unity of free world will help Ukraine win war in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 4:29 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the unity of Ukraine, Germany, and the entire free world will help Ukraine win in 2023 and protect the security of Europe.

The comments were made by Zelensky in a video address to a Feb. 25 event held by the German President's office on solidarity with Ukraine, attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well other officials and public figures.

“Can we win? Yes, we are capable of it. United. Determined. And unbreakable. We are able to end the Russian aggression this year already,” Zelensky said in the address.

“We have to do everything possible and impossible to prevent Russia from turning Ukraine, our neighbors, and the whole of Europe, which Russian revanchism wants to reach, into rubble,” Zelensky said.

On Feb. 24, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed governmental officials, that Germany, France, and the U.K. see stronger ties between NATO and Ukraine as a way to encourage Kyiv to start peace talks with Russia later this year.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
