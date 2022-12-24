Zelensky: Ukraine restores electricity for half of those affected by Nov. 23 missile attack.

"As of this evening, blackouts continue in most oblasts and in Kyiv. In total, it affects over 6 million customers compared to almost 12 million who were disconnected on Wednesday evening," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky also criticized Kyiv authorities, particularly Mayor Vitali Klitschko, for his alleged failure to provide enough so-called "points of invincibility" — specially equipped places where Ukrainians can charge their phones, warm up, get access to the internet and mobile network for free.

"In fact, only the points deployed by the State Emergency Service and at the railway station are functioning normally. And other points still need to be worked on, to put it mildly," he said.

Russia's large-scale strike on Nov. 23 caused massive blackouts in all Ukrainian regions.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

The previous large-scale strikes took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including the capital.