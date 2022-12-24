Zelensky: Ukraine ‘must do everything to survive this winter’
December 5, 2022 12:25 am
In a video address on Dec. 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, amid Russia’s attacks this winter, Ukrainians must “help and care for one another more than ever.”
He added that, while Russia has the advantage in artillery and missiles, Ukrainians are more driven.
“We are defending our home, and this gives us the strongest motivation possible,” Zelensky said.
“We defend the truth, and this unites the whole world around Ukraine.”
