Zelensky: Ukraine, allies working to end Russian attacks against Ukraine's nuclear plants

"We are working to ensure the implementation of the IAEA order to stop any hostile activity against Ukrainian nuclear facilities. To do so, the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is extremely important," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed its third resolution since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Nov. 17, calling on Moscow to "end all actions at Ukrainian nuclear facilities," Reuters reported.

The text called on Russia to immediately withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine.

Earlier today, Zelensky discussed the implementation of Ukraine's peace formula with French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, radiation safety and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as energy security in Ukraine and Europe.

Russia has occupied the plant since early March and has been using it as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.