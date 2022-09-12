Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 12, 2022
National

Russia’s nuclear blackmail, explained (VIDEO)

September 12, 2022 8:47 pmby Alexander Query and Anna Yakutenko
Share:

Russia’s nuclear blackmail, explained (VIDEO)(The Kyiv Independent)

The world’s nuclear security is under threat as Russia occupies the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and uses it as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent explains why this is an unprecedented event and if the Zaporizhzhia plant will become the next Chornobyl.

Authors: Alexander Query and Anna Yakutenko
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok