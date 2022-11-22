Zelensky, Macron discuss shelling of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 21, focusing on the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and at nuclear plants.

"I stressed the need for demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We also discussed cooperation on ensuring Ukraine's energy stability - in particular, protecting the system from air attacks," Zelensky said on Twitter.

On Nov. 20, over a dozen explosions were reported near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

While the origin of the explosions is unclear, Ukraine's nuclear power monopoly Energoatom said Russian forces had shelled the area on the morning of Nov. 20.

Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, is accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.

There is also speculation in the media that Russia may use the nuclear plant to stage a provocation or false-flag operation against Ukrainian troops.