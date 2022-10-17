President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed to hold an urgent G7 meeting following Russia’s coordinated attacks across Ukraine on Oct. 10. “My speech is scheduled, in which I’ll tell about (Russia’s) terrorist attacks,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. Zelensky added that he and Scholz also discussed “increasing pressure” on Russia and “aid in restoring damaged infrastructure.”On the morning of Oct. 10, Russia conducted missile and air strikes across Ukraine, including Kyiv.