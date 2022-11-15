Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Zelensky: Russian missiles hit Poland, constitute ‘attack on collective security'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 11:33 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 15 that the explosions reported in Poland are caused by Russian missiles, noting that they constitute a “very significant escalation” by Russia. “It is only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further,” Zelensky said. Two people were killed due to explosions in Przewodow, Poland, on Nov. 15. AP reported, citing an unnamed senior U.S. intelligence official, that some of the missiles launched at Ukraine by Russia crossed into Poland. Russia’s Defense Ministry has denied Moscow’s involvement in the explosions, calling reports “deliberate provocation(s) in order to escalate the situation.”

photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
