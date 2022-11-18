Support us
Friday, November 18, 2022

Zelensky: Over 10 million Ukrainians remain without electricity as of evening of Nov. 17

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 12:30 am
Most of them are in the Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy oblasts, and Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

On Nov. 16, Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo warned of "hard days" after Russia launched the biggest attack on Ukraine's energy system a day before, causing emergency power outages across the country.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
