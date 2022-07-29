Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: ‘No one in the world invests in terrorism more than Russia’

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 4:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an address to the nation, thanked the U.S. senators who unanimously approved the resolution calling on the U.S. State Department to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. “You can take any day in Ukraine — today or any other after February 24 — to see that no one in the world invests in terrorism more than Russia,” he said. “This really needs a legal response at the global level.” 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
