Zelensky: ‘No one in the world invests in terrorism more than Russia’
July 29, 2022 4:43 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an address to the nation, thanked the U.S. senators who unanimously approved the resolution calling on the U.S. State Department to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. “You can take any day in Ukraine — today or any other after February 24 — to see that no one in the world invests in terrorism more than Russia,” he said. “This really needs a legal response at the global level.”