Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, October 29, 2022

Zelensky: 'It is important for whole world to see that Russia loses'

October 29, 2022 2:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Speaking online at Yale University, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close circle are “taking aggressive steps towards the destruction of the Russian nation.” 

The Russian leadership is currently facing a choice “about how long this society will be isolated after a war of 10, 20, 100 years,” Zelensky said. “When your hands are covered in blood, no one wants to shake them.”

Earlier, Zelensky said he doesn't consider diplomacy with Russia possible under the current conditions. "There can be no diplomacy with Russia today," said Zelensky. "There can be no respect for the leadership that kills, captures, does not respect international law." 

On Oct. 4, Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with Putin, yet leaving the door open for talks with Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok