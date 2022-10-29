Zelensky: 'It is important for whole world to see that Russia loses'

Speaking online at Yale University, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close circle are “taking aggressive steps towards the destruction of the Russian nation.”

The Russian leadership is currently facing a choice “about how long this society will be isolated after a war of 10, 20, 100 years,” Zelensky said. “When your hands are covered in blood, no one wants to shake them.”

Earlier, Zelensky said he doesn't consider diplomacy with Russia possible under the current conditions. "There can be no diplomacy with Russia today," said Zelensky. "There can be no respect for the leadership that kills, captures, does not respect international law."

On Oct. 4, Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with Putin, yet leaving the door open for talks with Russia.

