Zelensky: Historic week ahead, Russia expected to step up 'hostile activity'.

June 20, 2022 12:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an address on June 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said next week will be “truly historic” since the European Council is set to decide on Ukraine’s EU membership application on June 23. "It's obvious that we should expect Russia to step up its hostile activity demonstratively this very week," he said. The European Commission recommended giving candidate status to Ukraine on June 17.

