Zelensky's address on Dignity and Freedom Day: Ukrainians may be left without electricity, but they will never lack freedom

A screenshot of the video address by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of Dignity and Freedom Day on Nov. 21, 2022. The holiday marks the beginning of the EuroMaidan Revolution, one of the most pivotal moments in the history of modern Ukraine. (President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Dignity and Freedom on Nov. 21, which marks the ninth anniversary of the beginning of the EuroMaidan Revolution.

Zelensky said in a video address that since he congratulated Ukraine on this holiday a year ago, many things have changed in the country, in Europe, and the whole world. He added that some things, however, remained unchanged: who Ukrainians are and that their main values are dignity and freedom.

"Everyone saw what kind of people we have. Ready to give the last. Ready to stand till the end. They did not lose their dignity, courage, and belief in themselves. And they united so as not to lose freedom. Not lose their independence. Not lose Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He went on, saying that Ukrainians “may be left without money, gasoline, hot water or electricity, but not without freedom — and this remains unchanged.”

"Yes, we have paid and continue to pay a very high price for freedom. And we will never forget all those who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine. And we will never forgive everyone who took their lives and wanted to take away our freedom. But the main thing is that no one has succeeded and will never succeed (in it)."

The Day of Dignity and Freedom is a holiday in Ukraine, which is celebrated every year on Nov. 21 in honor of the beginning of two revolutions: the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the EuroMaidan Revolution, also known as the Revolution of Dignity, in 2013. The holiday pays respect to the patriotism and courage of citizens who stood up for the defense of democratic values, human rights, and freedoms, the national interests of Ukraine, and its choice to integrate with the European Union.