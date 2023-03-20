Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, March 20, 2023

Zelensky calls ICC’s arrest warrant against Putin ‘turning point’ for Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 10:38 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a March 19 video address that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague is a “turning point” in Russia's war against Ukraine.

After this legal step, “it becomes undeniable that the end of this aggression for Russia will be the full range of its responsibility,” he added.

“Responsibility for every strike on Ukraine, for every destroyed life, for every deported Ukrainian child,” Zelensky said. “The evil state will be held accountable for every act of terror against Ukrainians.”

According to the ICC decision of March 17, Putin can be arrested in one of the 123 countries that are members of the ICC. The court lso issued the arrest warrant agaist Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK