Zelensky calls for creating platform to coordinate funding for Ukraine's reconstruction.
October 25, 2022 6:23 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky called the platform "financial Rammstein" - a reference to the Rammstein conferences for coordinating defense assistance for Ukraine, also known as the Defense Contact Group. He was speaking at the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine.
