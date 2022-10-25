Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, October 25, 2022

externalZelensky calls for creating platform to coordinate funding for Ukraine's reconstruction.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 25, 2022 6:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the platform "financial Rammstein" - a reference to the Rammstein conferences for coordinating defense assistance for Ukraine, also known as the Defense Contact Group. He was speaking at the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok