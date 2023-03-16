Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zelenska: 171 cases of sexual violence by Russian troops recorded in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 1:05 am
Share

The Prosecutor General’s Office has identified 171 victims of sexual violence by Russian troops, First Lady Olena Zelenska said at the United for Justice Conference in Lviv on March 4. 

Zelenska noted that the number of acts of sexual violence undertaken by Russian troops in Ukraine indicates that such crimes are a deliberate policy of the Russian military.

“This is their conscious and psychological weapon against Ukrainians,” she said. 

According to Zelenska, 119 instances of sexual violence were reported against women, 39 against men, and 13 against minors.

“Condemning rape and other war crimes must set a precedent so that any potential aggressor knows that this will not go unpunished,” Zelenska said. 

“Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon of war,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Feb. 20. “We record such cases wherever the Russian military is stationed.” 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK