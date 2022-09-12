WSJ: Ukraine to ask US, allies for long-range weapons
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 10:21 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine will request additional weapons from the US and its allies, including Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATMS), which have a range of over 300 kilometers, reports the Wall Street Journal. The announcement comes amid Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensives. The Biden administration has reportedly declined to provide such weapons to Ukraine over concerns they could be used to strike Russian territory.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.