WSJ: Ukraine to ask US, allies for long-range weapons

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022
Ukraine will request additional weapons from the US and its allies, including Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATMS), which have a range of over 300 kilometers, reports the Wall Street Journal. The announcement comes amid Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensives. The Biden administration has reportedly declined to provide such weapons to Ukraine over concerns they could be used to strike Russian territory.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
