Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 12, 2023

WSJ: US allies preparing new sanctions on Russian oil

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 12, 2023 3:47 am
Share

The United States and its allies are preparing a new round of sanctions, this time looking to cap the sales prices of Russian exports of refined petroleum products, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

According to the people who spoke with the WSJ, the sanctions will set a price limit on diesel and fuel oil and are set to go into effect on Feb. 5.

This fresh round of sanctions follow a decision last month by the U.S., EU and other Group of Seven countries to cap the price of Russian crude exports at $60 a barrel. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the price cap as not going far enough in punishing Russia for its war against Ukraine. 

According to the WSJ report, the penalties on the two types of refined products could have bigger economic consequences, and market watchers expect Russia will have a more difficult time reorienting its exports of refined products.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK