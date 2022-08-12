Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 12, 2022 9:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Russian military killed three civilians in Bakhmut, two in Kurakhove, one in Mariinka, and one in Avdiivka on Aug. 11. The governor added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, at least 723 civilians have been killed in the region, and another 1,845 have been wounded. These numbers don't include casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

