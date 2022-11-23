White House: US to provide Ukraine with $400 million in defense aid.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new aid package in a memorandum.

This includes air defense missile systems, machine guns, artillery, ammunition, vehicles, generators, and spare parts for howitzers.

“With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal missile and UAS attacks on Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities remain an urgent priority. The additional munitions for NASAMS and heavy machine guns will help Ukraine counter these urgent threats,” the U.S. Department of Defence states.

Among other things, the money will be spent on military education and training. This is the Biden Administration’s twenty-sixth drawdown of equipment from the Department of Defence for Ukraine since August 2021.