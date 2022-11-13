Watchdog: Missiles likely being transported from Belarus to Russia for war efforts in Donbas

Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun said on Nov. 13 that Russia is likely transporting missiles and ammunition from Belarus to support its invasion of Ukraine.

It is not clear whether Russia is moving the weapons it had previously bought to Belarus.

Over the past two days, there were eight Russian planes arriving at a Belarusian Machulishchy air base and they stayed there between 3.5 to 6.5 hours.

The time spent on the airfield is “a very long time for unloading,” which likely means that weapons such as missiles and ammunition were being put into the planes before they headed to their destination, Belarusian Hajun said.

The watchdog added that in the days leading up to the arrival of Russian planes, containers for missiles for the S-300/400 air defense systems were seen being moved in the direction of the Machulishchy air base.

There is no confirmation yet that the simultaneous import and export exchange of weapons took place, according to Belarusian Hajun.

Russian planes’ destinations include air bases in Rostov, Moscow, and Bryansk oblasts in Russia, the report said.

If the watchdog’s assessment proves to be true, missiles transported to Russia’s Rostov Oblast will likely be used to launch attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, according to Belarusian Hajun.

While Belarusian troops have not officially taken part in Russia’s war efforts, Belarusian territory has served as a rear base for Russia to launch attacks on Ukraine by land and air.

The recent waves of more Russian troops being deployed in Belarus have heightened concerns that Moscow may be preparing for a joint military incursion across Ukraine’s northern border again.

