Sunday, November 13, 2022

Wallace: Russia may use more 'cannon fodder' in war against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 6:11 pm
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace applauded the "remarkable capability" of Ukraine's Armed Forces but said it is important not to "underestimate" Moscow.

"History will remind you that Russia can be brutal to their own. And if they need more cannon fodder, that is what they’ll be doing," Wallace said.

Wallace also said it's up to the Ukrainians to decide when and how they want to negotiate.

"Ultimately, Ukraine will want to do that from a position of strength and momentum is with Ukraine. I can't see why Ukraine would stop that," he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
