Wednesday, March 22, 2023

US to hold oversight hearing on aid to Ukraine next week

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 7:06 pm
The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee announced it would convene a hearing on "Oversight, Transparency, and Accountability of Ukraine Assistance" on March 29. 

The acting inspectors general of the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Agency for International Development are scheduled to testify, according to the committee. 

The inspectors general have not yet spoken about any cases of misuse of US-supplied funds or weaponry to Ukraine, CNN wrote.

The Republican-led House was expected to keep a close watch on billions of dollars in U.S. assistance to Kyiv, according to the publication. 

On March 20, Washington approved an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth $350 million.

The aid package includes "more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment," according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.S. has committed over $32 billion in military aid for Kyiv. 

