This item is part of our running news digest

September 30, 2022 11:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Sept. 30 that, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “loose talk” about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the U.S. has not seen Russia “take these actions.”

