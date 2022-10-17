US sees no signs yet that Russia will use nuclear weapons
September 30, 2022 11:50 pm
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Sept. 30 that, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “loose talk” about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the U.S. has not seen Russia “take these actions.”
