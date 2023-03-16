Top US Official: Russia didn't give any guarantees to Biden during Kyiv visit

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House on Dec. 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Feb. 21 denied claims that Russia provided security guarantees to U.S. President Joe Biden during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Feb. 20.

"They did not respond other than to acknowledge receipt of the notification,” he said. “There was no exchange. It was mere notification, and acknowledgment of receipt, no guarantees.”

This comes after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel that “Biden, having received security guarantees in advance, finally went to Kyiv."

In an on-the-record press call with journalists on Feb. 20, Sullivan explained that the U.S. delegation had notified the Russians of Biden's impending visit to Kyiv for "de-confliction purposes."

On Feb. 20, just a few days prior to the one-year mark of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Biden arrived in Kyiv to demonstrate his country's unwavering support for Ukraine.