In a briefing on July 22, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that U.S. President Joe Biden is not prepared to provide Ukraine with ATACMS, surface-to-surface missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers. Sullivan noted that, while providing the necessary resources to support and defend Ukraine remains a key goal of the U.S., another key goal is to “ensure we do not end up in a circumstance where we’re heading down the road towards a third world war.”