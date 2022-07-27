Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 23, 2022 1:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a briefing on July 22, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that U.S. President Joe Biden is not prepared to provide Ukraine with ATACMS, surface-to-surface missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers. Sullivan noted that, while providing the necessary resources to support and defend Ukraine remains a key goal of the U.S., another key goal is to “ensure we do not end up in a circumstance where we’re heading down the road towards a third world war.”

