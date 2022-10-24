US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to participate in Crimea Platform summit in Croatia

According to Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar, Pelosi’s participation in the Oct. 24-25 summit indicates that the “de-occupation of Crimea is high on the agenda in Washington."

Zagreb will host an international summit of the Crimea Platform bringing together delegations from over 50 countries and international institutions. The International Crimea Platform is an international consultation and coordination conference initiated by Ukraine with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea.