Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 24, 2022

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to participate in Crimea Platform summit in Croatia

October 24, 2022 1:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar, Pelosi’s participation in the Oct. 24-25 summit indicates that the “de-occupation of Crimea is high on the agenda in Washington."

Zagreb will host an international summit of the Crimea Platform bringing together delegations from over 50 countries and international institutions. The International Crimea Platform is an international consultation and coordination conference initiated by Ukraine with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok