externalUS extends several Russian banks' licenses for energy-related transactions.

June 14, 2022 11:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the list includes Russia's central bank, Sberbank, VTB Bank, Alfa-Bank, and a few others. The license, which allows purchases and production of oil and oil products, coal, and wood, was extended until Dec.5. Western countries have imposed sanctions on major Russian banks but have been criticized for creating a major exception for oil and gas transactions.

