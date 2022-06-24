US extends several Russian banks' licenses for energy-related transactions.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 14, 2022 11:17 pm
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the list includes Russia's central bank, Sberbank, VTB Bank, Alfa-Bank, and a few others. The license, which allows purchases and production of oil and oil products, coal, and wood, was extended until Dec.5. Western countries have imposed sanctions on major Russian banks but have been criticized for creating a major exception for oil and gas transactions.