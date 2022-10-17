Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
US defense secretary: Ukraine's recapture of Lyman from Russia "significant" success

October 2, 2022 5:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. is "very encouraged" by Ukraine's success in entering the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, captured by Russia in May, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at a news conference, Reuters reports

Austin said that losing access to routes near Lyman that allowed Russia to supply its troops for offensives south and west of the city, "presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward."

