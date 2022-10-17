US defense secretary: Ukraine's recapture of Lyman from Russia "significant" success
October 2, 2022 5:59 am
The U.S. is "very encouraged" by Ukraine's success in entering the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, captured by Russia in May, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at a news conference, Reuters reports.
Austin said that losing access to routes near Lyman that allowed Russia to supply its troops for offensives south and west of the city, "presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward."
