Thursday, November 17, 2022

Update: 14 people injured by Russian attack in Dnipro.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 11:55 am
The information was provided by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. 

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Russian troops hit the building of the Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant, Ukraine’s largest aerospace manufacturer. 

Earlier on Nov. 17, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office, said Russian forces had struck two infrastructure facilities in Dnipro. 
