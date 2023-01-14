Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 14, 2023

Update: 12 people killed in Russian strike on Dnipro

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 10:56 pm
Russia’s attack on an apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14 has killed 12 people, including a 15-year-old girl, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

Earlier, Reznicheno reported that 64 people were wounded due to the attack, 59 of which were hospitalized.

Russia hit the high-rise building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 missile, Ukraine’s Air Defense reported.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

The building was hit during Russia’s 10th mass missile strike against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The attack damaged energy facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry, causing emergency power cut-offs.

In an address on Jan. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of those killed in Russia’s latest attack on Dnipro.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
