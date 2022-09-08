UN mission to visit Olenivka prison in coming days
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 1:19 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Plans are underway for a group of experts led by UN political affairs chief Rosemary di Carlo to visit the Olenivka prison in Donetsk Oblast where over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in a Russian explosion on July 29. U.S. intelligence suggests that Russia may plant U.S.-provided ammunition at the site of the explosion to falsely accuse Ukraine of the attack, Washington Post reported in August.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.