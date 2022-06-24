Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUN: 7,814 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia's war.

May 18, 2022 8:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of May 16, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 3,752 civilians and wounded at least 4,062 since Feb. 24. The agency believes the actual figures are considerably higher than the confirmed numbers. Most of the recorded casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, the agency wrote in its report.

