UN: 16,150 civilian casualties in Ukraine as a result of Russia's war
October 25, 2022 5:15 am
According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of Oct. 23, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,374 civilians and injured at least 9,776.
The agency notes the actual figures are likely considerably higher.
