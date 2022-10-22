Ukrenergo: Damage from today's strikes on energy facilities may be worse than Oct. 10-12 attacks

State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Oct. 22 that renewed Russian missile strikes had hit energy facilities that are part of the main energy system networks in western Ukraine.

“The scale of damage is comparable or may exceed the consequences of the attacks on Oct. 10-12,” Ukrenergo said in a Facebook post.

The specialists at the company are trying to restore electricity as soon as possible in parts of the regions that are still cut off from electricity, according to Ukrenergo.

Ukrnergo also said that the mounting damage on energy facilities due to Russian strikes forced the company to impose electricity supply limitations across the country. This concerns Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad oblasts, as well as the city of Kyiv.