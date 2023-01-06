PM: Ukrainians should be prepared for more emergency power shutoffs

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 6 that Russia is preparing new missile attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, and losses of power are expected.

The unseasonably warm weather during the New Year holiday week helped reduce consumption, which kept blackouts to a minimum. However, temperatures are falling and consumption is growing again, which will lead to shortages and scheduled rationing.

Since October, Russia has continuously bombarded Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and single-use drones, damaging just about every power plant in the country, leading to rationing and scheduled, as well as emergency blackouts.

Missiles struck Kyiv on New Year's Eve and launched drone strikes overnight on parts of the country continued over the rest of the holiday weekend.

