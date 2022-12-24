Ukrainian soldiers to train on Czech territory.
December 2, 2022 12:21 am
The Czech Republic's parliament on Dec. 1 approved a proposal to train Ukrainian soldiers in the country and deploy Czech soldiers in European Union member states to train Ukrainian service members, Radio Prague International reported.
Up to 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be able to undergo training in the Czech Republic in 2023, the report reads.
According to the Czech government’s proposal, 5 four-week courses should be held by the end of next year, and up to 800 Ukrainian soldiers can take part in each of them.
