Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukrainian soldiers to train on Czech territory.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 2, 2022 12:21 am
Share

The Czech Republic's parliament on Dec. 1 approved a proposal to train Ukrainian soldiers in the country and deploy Czech soldiers in European Union member states to train Ukrainian service members, Radio Prague International reported

Up to 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be able to undergo training in the Czech Republic in 2023, the report reads. 

According to the Czech government’s proposal, 5 four-week courses should be held by the end of next year, and up to 800 Ukrainian soldiers can take part in each of them.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK