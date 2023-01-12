Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 12, 2023

Ukrainian military says strike kills over 100 Russian solders in Soledar

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 12, 2023 8:43 am
Share

More than a hundred Russian soldiers were killed in the battle of Soledar after Ukrainian forces launched a missile at a grouping of troops. 

The grouping of Russian soldiers was identified by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, according to the special ops command. Artillery was directed at the concentration of troops, followed by a Tochka-U missile, killing the Russian soldiers in the area, the command said. 

Along with 100 soldiers, the strike destroyed Russian military equipment. 

There are fierce battles underway between Ukrainian forces and the regular Russian army and the private mercenary Wagner Group--the latter two claiming that Russia controls the town. Ukraine has denied the salt-mining town has fallen to Russia. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK